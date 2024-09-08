CyberConnect Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $80.67 million and $7.68 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.13136687 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $7,759,946.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

