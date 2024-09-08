Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,848 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cytokinetics by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

