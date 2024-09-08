DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $2,440.76 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04637394 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,906.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

