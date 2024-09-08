DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Cap of $10.89 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $213,439.75 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

