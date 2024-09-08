Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

