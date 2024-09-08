Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

