Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.