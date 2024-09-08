DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.73

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as low as $14.13. DENSO shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 99,091 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.02.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

