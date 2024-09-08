Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

PHLL opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($110,453.65). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

