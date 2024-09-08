DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.43.

NYSE DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

