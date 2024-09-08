DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Hits $106.88 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $106.88 million and $1.60 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,027.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00553550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00114485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00311861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00081616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,236,048,087 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

