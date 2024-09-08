Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $120,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,136,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

