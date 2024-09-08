DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.47 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $857,738.31 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,037,426.78958023 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16033742 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $629,632.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

