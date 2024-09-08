Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

