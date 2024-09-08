DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $48.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock worth $54,321,570. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $87,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

