Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 498 ($6.55).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Drive Shack
Drive Shack Price Performance
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Drive Shack
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.