Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,116 shares of company stock worth $19,730,335. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $31.81 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

