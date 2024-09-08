Dynex Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Dynex has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $704,016.49 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,077,676 coins and its circulating supply is 95,082,285 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,041,208.32222629. The last known price of Dynex is 0.30612982 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $673,675.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

