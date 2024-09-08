Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
