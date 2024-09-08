Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

