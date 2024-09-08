eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.34% of eBay worth $360,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $73,777,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $53,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 5,032,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

