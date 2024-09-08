eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $600.06 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $600.06 million and $14.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,906.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.85 or 0.00558503 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00081470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,754,207,798,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,754,195,298,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.