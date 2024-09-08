Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 119 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $552.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

