Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.42. 806,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,465. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

