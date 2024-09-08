Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,116 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

