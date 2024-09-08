Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 635 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

