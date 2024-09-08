Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,903,000. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVE stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $184.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

