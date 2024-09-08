Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

