Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 53,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 263,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

