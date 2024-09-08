Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 58,729 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises about 5.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 85,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $928,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

