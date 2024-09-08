Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 666 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $131.38 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

