Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of KLIC opened at $38.57 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

