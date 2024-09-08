Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $210.74 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.