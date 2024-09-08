Emerald Advisers LLC Has $18.99 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Valaris worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valaris by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Valaris by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL opened at $55.33 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

