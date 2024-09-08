Emerald Advisers LLC Has $26.43 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Impinj worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $19,195,000.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total value of $109,985.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,442.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,804 shares of company stock worth $7,705,643. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

