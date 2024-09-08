Emerald Advisers LLC Has $30.81 Million Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. The Baldwin Insurance Group comprises about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $30,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 735,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

Free Report

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

