Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 14,225 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $21,608,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,145.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

