Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 15,338 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.78% of Axos Financial worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,573,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

