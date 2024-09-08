Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 24,094 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,094 shares during the period. LivaNova comprises 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.26% of LivaNova worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $16,614,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.