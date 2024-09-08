Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 28,456 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up approximately 2.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $69,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $4,299,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Down 2.2 %

Freshpet stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 751.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $143.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business's revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

