Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 29,419 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

EYE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

