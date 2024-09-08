Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,614,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

RHP opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.