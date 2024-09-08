Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 45,457 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Weatherford International worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

