Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 5,184 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.47% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,106 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

