Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $26.72 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.76% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

