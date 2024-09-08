Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.37 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,629 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of RPD opened at $34.76 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

