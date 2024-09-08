Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $4.96 Million in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.47% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.