Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 448,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Expro Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Expro Group news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

