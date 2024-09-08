Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 106 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $902.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $895.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

