Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $461.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

