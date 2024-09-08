EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 24,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.0100281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.